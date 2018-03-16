‘God of War 4’ trailer shows mesmerizing stories, superior graphics and pure action

This game is going to be AWESOME!

God of War 4 for PS4 is surely going to be one of the most epic and adventurous games of the era.

SIE Santa Monica Studios has done such a marvelous job that even if you are not a gamer, but have watched its trailer for just a minute, you will surely be compelled to try this game at least once.

God of War 4 looks to be a perfect package of drama, emotions and actions that should be enough to make it a hit! The game is going to be released in just one platform –PlayStation 4 — and it’s unlikely to be done for other platforms.

This version is the sequel to God of War 3 (2010) which seems more interesting than any other thing. I will not be surprised if gamers throw a release party with their friends.

With Hollywood storylines, advanced features and high-quality graphics this will surely be a hot item!

The dramatic situations and super characters alone make God of War 4 worth playing, but the added features are surely going to be icing on the cake. Soon to be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), this sequel appears to be one of the most thrilling third-person action-adventure game. As the trailers, descriptions and images give the impressions, the game looks amazingly versatile in each department. The developers are surely not going to make any mistake in providing a thrilling experience to all game lovers.

With the graphics being so strong, the story running like a Hollywood movie and respect for the game over so many years, I am sure that it is going to be my first choice and priority when it releases on April 20, 2018!

Some major or minor changes that could prove beneficial for this version

In this version, the all-time favorite character of this game, Kratos, is no longer using his signature weapon the “Double-chained Blades.” As his weapon was destroyed in the ending of Game of War 3, it has been replaced with a customizable battle axe called “Leviathan Axe.” This change is surely going to make a mark and we hope that it makes a positive one!

All-in-all, with the amazing cinematic actions on the perfect platform with the characters like Kratos and his son Atreus, we can plainly say that this single-player game is will be taking a place on the list of most amazing games of all time.

Will you be buying God of War 4 for PlayStation?