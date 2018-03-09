‘Gotham’ recap: ‘A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness’

Gotham: “This is where I was born….”

Tonight’s episode of Gotham begins with Ivy and Selina strolling through town and they end up at Roland Charles’ house. He works for Wayne Enterprises and Ivy wants to know the secrets about Wayne Biotech. She hypnotizes the family and kills Roland.

Jim and Lucius arrive at the crime scene and notice the similarities between Roland and Ivy’s last victim. Lucius notices something and quickly calls Bruce to warn him about Ivy. Ivy is continuing on her plan to find out exactly what the biotech Project M is. Selina doesn’t like what Ivy has become and quickly bails.

Ivy is busy in this episode as she goes to Wayne Manor and finds a hungover Bruce waking up from another night of partying. She uses a quick hypnosis and kiss on Bruce and does a small cut on his neck. This will cause the toxins to slowly move through his body and kill him slowly. It is also about to send Bruce on quite the hallucination adventure.

Penguin is a completely depressed and broken man since he was put in Arkham Asylum. We finally get a Jerome sighting! He wants to cure Penguin of this funk that he has been in. He tests Penguin and tells him that he knows he is not normally like this and is doing his best to bring out the real Penguin.

Jim goes to see Barbara looking for Selina since he knows about her and Ivy’s involvement with the Roland murder. He also notices Sophia happens to be there. They briefly talk and it seems that Jim might be regretting the deal he made with her. He runs the GCPD and she runs the underworld. The only problem is that she will blackmail him if he doesn’t do what she wants. He then spots Selina and quickly chases after her. She tells him all about the new Ivy and what she is capable of. They quickly go to find Lucius.

Bruce is laying on the floor of Wayne Manor slowly dying. The Bruce hallucination begins with Ra’s Al Ghul cutting his face off. I seem to be getting the idea that this represents that the face of Bruce Wayne is actually hiding who he really is. The faceless Bruce wonders through his mansion as a lavish party is going on involving Jim (with a mustache), Barbara, Penguin and many others. The party quickly ends when special agent Pennyworth grabs Bruce and takes him away. This scene only gets better.

Ivy quickly goes into GCPD and hypnotizes everyone, including Lucius and takes him to the secret Wayne Biotech facility. Jim and Selina quickly dodge the hypnotized GCPD. Lucius informs Ivy that Project M is actually Lazarus water. It belonged to Ra’s Al Ghul and it doesn’t kill anything, it enhances life. Ivy obviously wants to use it for plants.

Penguin gets a visit from his old buddy Edward. Edward is there to basically taunt Penguin for being locked up and alone with no friends. Edward tells him he will never get out of there. Penguin notices that Edward left a riddle for him. He then realizes that The Riddler is still inside of Edward and that The Riddler could be his ticket out of Arkham.

Jim finally arrives at the facility and confronts Ivy. She tells Jim that she poisoned Bruce and he doesn’t have much time left. She offers a deal. She gives Jim the antidote and she leaves with the Lazarus water. They race to save Bruce.

The Bruce hallucination is about to get good. They arrive at the spot where Bruce’s parents were murdered. He notices a shadowy figure above him. The figure tells him this is where he was born. It gets better as they go inside a cave. We see the shadowy figure again and the figure tells Bruce that he should be scared. Some amazing foreshadowing in these scenes which really needs to be seen because words don’t quite do it justice. Jim finally uses the antidote to cure Bruce of the poison.

Jerome continues his mission to cure Penguin. He does all he can to get Penguin to finally return to his normal self. A fun game between them quickly turns into a fight which seems to finally have gotten Penguin back to normal. The two later chat about their future plans. Jerome tells Penguin he has a grand plan and asks Penguin if he wants to join him. Penguin declines but Jerome warns him, “they all come around.” We also notice that Penguin is sending out a letter to Edward.

Bruce tells Jim during his hallucination he thinks he saw who he really was. He thinks it was real. Jim tells Bruce to not go through this alone and that he has people that care about him. Bruce then calls Alfred and leaves him a voicemail.

Jim gets a call from Sophia who warns Jim that she has several ways she can hurt him. We then notice Sophia is about to have a conversation with Leslie Thompkins. This can’t be good for Jim. We also see Ivy doing experiments with the Lazarus water and it seems that the water enhances her plants with the toxin. It seems that plant life is about to start growing all throughout Gotham….

Gotham airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. only on FOX.