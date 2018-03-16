‘Gotham Reunion’ Recap!

Gotham Reunion: “This is who you are….”

Ivy strolls into the dive bar looking for Bullock. She has her new toxin filled plants. She has a message for Bullock. The message turns out to be that Bullock is her next target. Jim and Lucius visit the crime scene to find the same infected plants. Lucius knows Ivy used the lazarus water. They go to find Bullock and warn him that he is the next target. They also see a video of Ivy on the news. She is plotting to take control of Gotham.

Leslie and Sophia are talking like old friends. Sophia wants The Narrows to “bend the knee” to her leadership. Leslie doesn’t agree but wants to keep the peace. Edward continues to have an identity crisis. I’m just ready for The Riddler to completely control Edward again. Edward warns Leslie to not let Sophia take over The Narrows. Edward is trying to keep Leslie safe from Sophia…and from himself.

Bruce is also having a bit of an identity crisis. He is trying to control the darkness inside him and seeks out to make amends with Alfred. Alfred isn’t convinced that Bruce has changed and will only help if him if Bruce proves he is a changed man. Bruce also goes to try and apologize to Selina. It doesn’t work out very well as she wants nothing to do with him either. Too much partying Bruce.

Jim and company are on the hunt for Ivy. Bullock even comes back to the GCPD station to try and help out. It’s great to see Bullock back at GCPD. They don’t find much at Ivy’s safe house and Jim runs into Selina. She wants to try and reason with Ivy before they take her down. Jim goes to meet Bullock and finds him under Ivy’s spell. Ivy slips away while Jim and Bullock have a verbal battle before Jim finally knocks him out. They find a clue that Ivy is going to try and take out Gotham’s elite.

This takes us to the third annual Wayne Foundation dinner. Bruce gives a powerful speech praising Alfred for taking care of him. Alfred continues to warn Bruce about the darkness and look past that. The discussion is quickly halted as an expected Ivy crashes the party. She is starting to carry out her plan when she is confronted by Jim and the GCPD. A massive fight breaks out and Jim is going after Ivy. Bruce goes into full vigilante mode and knocks out the lights and starts taking out Ivy’s recruits. The foreshadowing is outstanding. Jim then accidentally shoots at Bruce (unaware of who he is). Bruce uses his skills to escape Jim. The first of many times Gordon will be chasing after him.

We just had the first Gordon/Bruce chase. We then get the first fight between Selina and Ivy (Catwoman & Poison ivy) Selina destroys the last of the lazarus water. She is begging Ivy to stop. The two old friends can’t kill the other, but Ivy warns Selina to stay out of her way.

Edward continues to be unstable. He can’t control The Riddler. He has mixed feelings about Leslie. He thinks maybe killing himself might be his only escape. The Riddler pleads with Edward to reconsider and hear him out. He goes to Arkham where it seems he might be checking himself in. He sees Penguin. Penguin thanks him for reading his letter and coming to save him. It looks like that FINALLY The Riddler is going to take over Edward.

Leslie hosts a meeting with Sofia hoping that she can persuade her into a new deal. She offers dirt on Jim but Sophia is having no part of it. She kills Leslie’s guards and tells her she is no longer in charge of The Narrows. She brings in Sampson (someone Leslie has a bit of history with) as the new leader. She punishes Leslie by bashing one of her hands and injuring her badly. Sophia is ruthless and means business.

Alfred and Bruce look to maybe be working things out. Alfred is back at Wayne Manor. Jim goes to see Leslie in the hospital and knows what he has to do. He goes back to GCPD and tells Bullock that he needs his help. He wants to take down Sophia. It looks like old friendships are being mended. It is about to be complete chaos in Gotham. That is pretty much expected at this point.

