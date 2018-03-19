Harry Styles might have just invented the new bisexual anthem

Harry Styles bisexual sounding lyrics in new song ‘Medicine’ hint at… bisexuality.

During his show in Paris, Harry Styles premiered a new song called ‘Medicine.’ The video of the performance has spread, and fans have been speculating behind the lyrics.

In “Medicine,” Styles sings “Here to take my medicine, take my medicine, treat you like a gentleman.”

He also references messing around with different sexes, singing “The boys and girls are here, I’m messing around with them, and I’m okay with it.”

Harry has been pretty open regarding his sexuality in the past. He’s said before that he has “never felt the need” to explain himself or his sexuality.

“I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself,”

Aside from his own sexuality, Styles has been a solid ally to other parts of the LGBTQA+ community. He has often sported the rainbow flag on stage and has spoken out for the community many times.

Embed from Getty Images

It’s only a matter of time before Harry takes a break from touring and we can get a recorded version of this bisexual anthem!

What do you think of Harry’s unreleased song, “Medicine?”