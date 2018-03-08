Hulu celebrates International Woman’s Day with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 2 trailer

Hulu breaks through the oppression.

In appreciation of International Woman’s Day, Hulu has released a new trailer for season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

If you didn’t catch the first season of Handmaid’s Tale, the story follows a horrifying alternate reality: women are kidnapped and stripped of their rights and are forced to bear children for the wealthy. The main character Offred (Elisabeth Moss) was once a wife with a child, but her life was interrupted by this new dystopian reality.

In the trailer, it’s clear that Offred is fed up with it all. While holding clenched fists, she says, “‘Wear the red dress, wear the wings, shut your mouth, be a good girl. Roll over and spread your legs.’ Yes, ma’am.”

We can also see one of the women’s red garbs slowly burning throughout the trailer. It closes off with Offred in a white dress stained with blood. “Seriously, what the actual f—?” she mutters.

Hulu knows there’s no better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than with a tease of Handmaid’s hero breaking free.

Let us know if you’re excited for the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale in the comments below!