International Women’s Day – Top 10 inspiring women

Originally published March 8, 2016

March 8 is also known as International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women everywhere.

To celebrate the day, we have recognized 10 female celebrities who have used their fame to make a difference for the things they believe in. These women are the spokespeople for various charities, feminist icons of the year, fighters of gender equality and even founders of their own organizations.

Whether these lovely ladies are fighting for the equal rights of women, the end of human trafficking, the rights of young people or donating their time, we applaud these women.

Here are our top 10 female celebrities using their fame to help make a difference.