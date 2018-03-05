Jason Momoa Cast in The Crow, Set for 2019 Release

Jason Momoa Cast in comic book reboot.

Jason Momoa is in play as a lead character in the never-ending quest by studios to find the next big reboot that will rake in money, Sony is placing their bets on The Crow.

With a new release date of Oct. 11, 2019, the film is slated to star actor Jason Momoa. Corin Hardy will take on directorial duties.

The original, directed by Alex Proyas, was released in 1994. It was the first attempt to translate James O’Barr’s 1989 comic book to the big screen.

The current production with Momoa aims to create a more faithful adaptation than the original. The story follows rock star Eric Draven, who is out for revenge after he is killed and resurrected. The film is likely to adopt a dark, R-rated tone, as Draven sets out to avenge his girlfriend who was raped and murdered.

RELATED: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ hits theaters one week early

The 1994 production was also marred by some terrible luck. The Crow ended up being lead actor Brandon Lee’s final film after he was shot and killed with a defective blank round shortly before filming wrapped. Miramax still released the movie to critical acclaim and a $50 million domestic grab. They later released the sequel The Crow: City of Angels.

At the end of this year, Momoa will also star in Warner Bros. and DC’s Aquaman, which recently got positive reactions for its test screening.

If you’re excited about Jason Momoa’s future releases, let us know in the comments below!