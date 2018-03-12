John Oliver talks cryptocurrency and responsibility on ‘Last Week Tonight’

A very special guest appeared on the show to discuss careful investing.

On this weeks episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the comedian host tackled the confusing and uncertain world of cryptocurrency.

Before jumping into his monologue, John Oliver tapped into the main stories from the week. First, he dipped his toe into the details surrounding the Trump White House, namely the President’s quick decision to meet with Kim Jong Un.

But, the more interesting story was how the world celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, the one day to celebrate over half the world’s population. Not surprisingly, a lot of well-intentioned companies tried to honor women everywhere, but really just turned out to be misogynistic.

He capped off the story by, of course, making fun of Vladimir Putin’s attempt to celebrate women, the irony lost on no one.

Oliver took 25 minutes this week to discuss cryptocurrency, “everything you don’t understand about money combined with everything you don’t understand about computers.”

Oliver’s in-depth look into cryptocurrency wasn’t as comical as last week’s look into NRA TV, but it was investigative journalism at its finest and an important story for us all to hear.

The ideas of Bitcoin and the over 1500 forms of cryptocurrency are a very confusing subject, so Oliver took the time to explain how it all works. Overall, Bitcoin and Blockchain, the database used for cryptocurrency that makes it nearly impossible for hackers to tamper with, are very theoretical and more like a form of gambling. But, people are investing and people are making money. Blockchain is so popular that Oliver jokingly said they would rename the show “Last Bit Tonight with Block Chainiver.”

Just like Brock Pierce, a former child actor turned investment partner of EOS, who hopes one day to be better than Google. Oliver took us into his weird story and told viewers to google “Brock Pierce scandal” and it doesn’t disappoint.

The moral of the story was that the cryptocurrency market is unstable and murky. So, Oliver enlisted the help of comedian Keegan Michael Key to shout to the world the importance of responsibility in investing. Instead of #hlodgang, where investors gamble with their money, Key tells us to be a part of #craefulgang.

Check out the whole clip below and let us know what you think!