John Williams to score his last ‘Star Wars’ film

The legendary composer is walking away from the galaxy far, far away.

John Williams, the composer responsible for the memorable music of Star Wars, is leaving the franchise after Episode IX in 2019.

Williams has been with the franchise since the first Star Wars film in 1977, for which he won an Oscar for Best Original Score. Since its debut, he has written the score for every main trilogy movie, including Episode V and VI, and the later prequels Episode I – III. His work for Episode IX will make nine movies in total.

Speaking to California radio station KUSC, Williams said, “We know JJ Abrams is preparing one [Star Wars movie] now that I will hopefully do next year for him. I look forward it. It will round out a series of nine, that will be quite enough for me.”

Williams is not only known for his Star Wars scores, however. The composer has also worked on big films like Indiana Jones, Jaws, Jurassic Park, ET and, of course, Harry Potter. His music has gotten him a huge 51 Oscar nods and five total wins.

For the Star Wars spinoff Rogue One, Williams passed the torch to Michael Giacchino, and John Powell will do the score for this year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Let us know if you’ll miss John Williams scoring future Star Wars movies in the comments below!