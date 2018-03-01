Joshua Rush shares experience as first openly gay character on Disney Channel

Andi Mack star opens up about representing gay culture on Disney Channel.

Disney Channel has recently taken a historical leap by introducing their very first openly gay character.

Actor Joshua Rush holds the weight on his shoulders, and in an interview with People Magazine, goes on to describe his experience playing this important role on Andi Mack.

“I feel the pressure, and I also don’t,” Rush explains.

“I think the most important thing for me when I got this part was to do it right.”

Disney was cautious when writing the role of Cyrus, consulting with child development organizations and experts. Common Sense Media, GLAAD and PFLAG were among these organizations.

The 16-year-old recognizes the importance of his role, telling People “I knew that I wanted to do it justice, because I knew that people were gonna end up seeing this and being like, ‘Wow that’s me, I identify with that [and] I can be who I am now,’ but I also wanted to make sure that it’s not all-encompassing. Like that’s not all of Cyrus’ personality,”

Rush also mentions how he believes this will influence those around him. “I think this storyline is definitely going to help a lot of my peers,” the actor explains. “I was the first person that one of my good friends came out to, and I think that if I had someone like Buffy on TV, I think I would’ve done a better job and had been a better friend in that situation. I’m glad that I can be a part of this.”

The young actor adds what he hopes will come of this in the future. “I hope that more shows will follow in Disney’s footsteps with Cyrus’ storyline. Really, I look forward to the day that it’s not an unusual occurrence. I hope everyone can one day see that our differences are beautiful and that love is love.”

Have you seen Joshua Rush on Andi Mack? What do you think of his character?