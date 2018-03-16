Julie Andrews: 10 roles that will make you love her more than ever

From TV shows to film to theater Julie Andrews has done it all!

Julie Andrews is a theater actress, singer, voice actor and an author. She is known for her roles in various musicals, as well as numerous films and TV shows. Her most recent roles, as an author of children’s books and as herself on a new Netflix series, keeps her relevant in our modern times. Julie Andrews is the kind of person that brings generations together because she has transcended the ages.

Before she made the transfer to Broadway, Julie Andrews, born Julia Elizabeth Wells on October 1, 1935, had received great success in England.

In 1997, she had her vocal cords damaged during an operation. When the turn of the century came around, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II. In 2007, Julie Andrews received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Let’s take a look at 10 roles that made her the fabulous woman she is today!