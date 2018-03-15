Julie Bowen is getting asked to pay spousal support from ex-hubby

Ex-Husband Scott Phillips filed for alimony

Julie Bowen, star of Modern Family makes a reported $500,000 per episode, but her ex-husband, Scott Phillips just filed the paperwork to request spousal support.

Bowen filed divorce from Phillips, her husband of 13 years, last month and things are getting ugly.

People reported that Phillips filed about a week after Bowen filed a subpoena requesting all of his financial transactions from January 2013 to the current day.

In addition to requesting alimony, Phillips, a real estate investor and software developer, is also seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three children, Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

Bowen has also been reported to earn additional money from her many endorsement deals, so he has the potential to get a lot of money, if the court supports his request according to TMZ.

Bowen has been playing Claire Dunphy on Modern Family since 2009. She earned six nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (2010–2015) and won in 2011 and 2012.

This story will be going on for some time. The kind of numbers Phillips is requesting from Bowen have not been announced yet, but given that she is one of TV’s highest paid actresses, it might be quite a windfall for this ex-husband.

