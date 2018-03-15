Jungsu Choi Tiny Orkester: Epic 12-piece South Korean jazz orchestra delivers with subliminal big band style jazz pieces on, ‘Tchuss Jazz Era’

Jungsu Choi Tiny Orkester is just Epic

The angle is ‘cool’ and with the manpower of a 12-piece big band orchestra, Jungsu Choi Tiny Orkester has enough pizazz to blow your minds away with their high-energy compositions and top-notch skilled jazz performances.

Led by Jungsu Choi, the composer, band leader, and producer has donned many hats in the industry, delving into orchestra, big band, and electronic music, among others.

The ambitious JTO’s Tchuss Jazz Era EP released via Challenge Records is from start to finish a complete work that establishes the ensemble’s resonating influences in the jazz scene. Honing many a modern jazz sound and style in their recording, their compositions are original as well as reworking older jazz renditions into newer unique interpretations.

The EP opens up with “Stolen Yellow” that starts off with that big band style and energetic vibe. Up-keyed with a saucy flavor to the furiously played horns, the highly amped percussions give a hyped feel to the masterpiece. With a great jazzy flair, fielding a great Adult Contemporary vibe, the tight musicianship give an energized feel to the track. A dissembling of piano keys range on this dynamic and dramatic song. A moody cello underlines the track. The invigorating grooves curtails off a groovy pulse. The flute pierces the song, giving the piece a melodic range. Undiscernible vocals gives support to the uproarious waves of instruments.

The big band session on “Anthropology” starts off with the tricking in of sounds on the piano keys. Then the sound of the flute comes in along with the cadences of the trumpets and sax. The piano keys courses throughout the song. The brass instruments really add structure to the song, giving the jazz composition its main thrust and pull. The track is paved by a rich and elegant sound coming from the sax solo, adding a soothing level to the song with its mellow vibe. The trumpets really add a decadent layer to the track. As the trumpet and flute battle it out in a duel towards mid-way into the track, the duet lays out an interesting interlayering of instruments that is really attention-grabbing. Next the clashing of drums joins in along with the piano.

“Nach Wien 224” starts off with a melancholy piano melody as the moody sound permeates the song. There is a great flow to this piano-driven track, supported by the sounds of the electric guitar. The gorgeous cadence on this song will really course over you, as sounds of the cello trace this track. Following a more inviting and softer sound, a melodious piano melody underlines this song following up by the winding down of horns.

“What If Ellington Didn’t Take The ‘a’ Train?” is fused by some electronic fare towards the beginning, giving off an industrial groove to this track. Cadences of the trumpets pull through from the detached beginning. Riffs of piano sounds through, as gradually the percussions drift in, giving off a sizzling flavor. A radio-active electric guitar solo sounds off mid-way into the song in this melodious piano-laden track.

The closer, “Spain,” jumpstarts with an ominous sound coming from the piano keys. Haunting synths cling to the piano melody, adding an overall gloomy feel to the song. Disembodied vocals drift over the cadences of the piano and synths, as the vocals give off a soaring and ethereal vibe. Next horns closes into the track, adding a rambunctious layer to the song. The track picks up in speed. Interceding vocals also gives off a dramatic flair. Once again the piano gains traction on this track, embedding in the song a nice, soothing interlude to the overall overarching energetic thrust and pull of the rest of the sound.

Marked with solid and unique arrangements, JTO’s latest offering is charged with heartfelt soundscapes, a delectable jazzy blend that is a fruitful orchestral expanse operatic in its epic nature.

With bottomless potential, add in skill, songwriting craft, with honed composition detailing, and you get a new era of jazz, in this case Tchuss Jazz Era.

This compilation is filled with a great jazz infused sound interwoven into a big band style of orchestra. Pulsating with an electric vibe, this EP is also resplendent with modern-enthused layers, giving some contemporary depth to some old school jazz.

Bombarded with a real cool jazz flow, be transported with these mellow arrangements that you can’t be helped but be captivated by.

Have a listen today!