Jurassic World Augmented Reality Game comes alive in our world

Jurassic World is coming to a phone near you.

Universal Studios released a trailer for their new mobile game title ‘Jurassic World Alive,’ an enlargement of the Jurassic Park Augmented Reality mobile game that is basically ‘Pokemon Go’ for dinosaurs.

The trailer released doesn’t show any game play, but the Android Play Store has a description for the game on their site.

“As a brand-new member of the Dinosaur Protection Group (DPG), your mission is to save dinosaurs from a second extinction. Explore your surrounding area to find your favorite dinosaurs – including new breeds that are more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Activate augmented reality (AR) to interact with these unbelievable creatures in the real world.”

The site also outlines what you can do in the game including collecting rare breeds of dinosaurs, creating hybrid creatures, battling in Player vs Player arenas, and earn rewards.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because it is. ‘Pokemon Go’ released on July 6, 2016 and immediately took the world by storm. The mobile game still racks in money but the cultural impact of the game has diminished. It appears Universal Studios is trying to follow up with that. But, ‘Jurassic World Alive’ is missing one key thing that ‘Pokemon Go’ had: nostalgia.

There’s no release date for the game as of yet, but it’s safe to bet that the game will push for a release with the new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which is set to hit theaters June 22, 2018. The new film reunites Chris Pratt with Bryce Dallas Howard and features the return of Jeff Goldblum to the Jurassic Universe.

Are you excited for ‘Jurassic World Alive’? Do you think it will be a flop? Or are you still on the outside of the Augmented Reality phenomenon?