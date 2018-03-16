‘Just Boys IRL’ documentary follows Dota 2 friends meeting for the first time and traversing Europe

Just Boys IRL: 5 Friends go Interrailing is a modern documentary from BBC 3 that follows five online friends meeting for the first time and going on a 15-day journey across Europe.

Sam, Jack, Stan, Cam, and Owen are five teenagers who met playing the massive multiplayer online game, Dota 2. They applied online to be a part of the documentary to tell the story of their modern-day friendship.

In July, 2016, BBC 3 followed this group of friends through Europe. The documentary is groundbreaking not only in its depiction of what modern-day friendships can be, but also in its discussions of mental health.

The documentary starts with Stan’s application video describing the group of boys. “We’re not friends in real life,” he says to the camera. “Just talk on the computer and play games together. But it’s more than that, it’s a real friendship.”

And a real friendship it is. The internet has expanded the definition of what it means to be friends. You can meet someone across the world online and have the best relationship with them. Like these boys. The cameras roll as they meet for the first time, embracing each other like old friends.

The series wastes no time in jumping into discussion of mental health. Each of the boys struggle with something, whether it be ADHD, depression, or panic attacks. Sam and Cam sit down and talk about taking medication and Sam’s weed-induced panic attack.

For many Dota 2 players, mental health is a real issue they are struggling with. Dota 2 is not only an escape, but a community where they can talk about their real-life issues through this virtual game. There are many subreddits where players come together to vent.

“There’s a lot of people who telling being numb is what I need to accept if I want to get better,” Owen tells the film crew. “But, I really do not want to accept that reality.”

Just Boys IRL helps fight the stigma surrounding mental health and the pressure on people, especially teenagers, to get better.

The 6-part series follows the boys to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Italy, Budapest, and Berlin. All episodes are currently on YouTube.

Watch the first episode, ‘A Meeting of Restless Minds,’ below.

