Led Zeppelin: Top 10 all time best songs

Originally published February 9, 2014

The sound of rock was forever changed and redefined in the ’70s. It seems impossible to say that a band was as influential as the Beatles, but for their decade, Led Zeppelin packed just as much of a punch.

With the vocal styling of Robert Plant, guitar god Jimmy Page, John Bonham on drums and bassist/keyboarder John Paul Jones, Led Zeppelin came together and continued to go down in history as rock legends.

From the ashes of a band called the Yardbirds, rose Led Zeppelin in 1968. The English rock band molded heavy metal, blues, rock and folk rock into one — creating a sound that’s never been done before. They signed with Atlantic Records, and from there they were free to express their musical freedom in any way they desired.

Keith Moon, drummer for The Who, declared that the band would go over like a “lead zeppelin,” hence the name change to Led Zeppelin. Boy, was he wrong.

In both earlier and current times, Led Zeppelin still manages to transcend boundaries in the rock music genre and influence bands both new and old.

Drummer John Bonham passed away in September of 1980 of asphyxiation, leaving fans shocked, devastated and inquisitive about the possible and inevitable end of Led Zeppelin.

One of the best selling and most influential bands of all time, Led Zeppelin were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and considered the “heaviest band of all time,” by Rolling Stone.

Discussing a band with a surplus of hit songs, it’ll be difficult to choose just 10, but let’s give it a shot. No matter what 10 make the list, there are sure to be at least 20 more deserving of a spot.

