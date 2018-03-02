Lee Pace doesn’t use labels when discussing his sexuality in interview

Lee Pace, a British actor known for his roles in The Hobbit trilogy and Guardians of the Galaxy, discussed his sexuality in an interview with Brian Moylan.

In an interview with W magazine, Pace was promoting his appearance on the Broadway revival of ‘Angels in America’ playing opposite Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield.

‘Angels in America’ is a play about the examination of AIDs and sexuality in the 1980s New York. Pace talked about the urgency of a play in today’s politics. “It’s the same city that I’m wandering around right now, the same place, but it’s 30 years on now,” Pace talked about New York and how it reflects the past.

Pace went onto discuss how important it is for gay actors to play gay roles, noting that “our understanding of what it means to be gay is just so different. It’s culturally different. It’s just so much further down the road. It’s an interesting thing for me to think about in this moment while working on this play.”

Pace has played characters on the LGBTQ spectrum including his role on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire and on the Broadway show ‘The Normal Heart.’

But, when pressed about if he is gay, Pace got slightly offended.

“I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women,” he explained. “I don’t know why anyone would care. I’m an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don’t know what to say—I find your question intrusive,” the 38 year old actor said.

I interviewed Lee Pace about being in Angels in America and asked if he was gay and…it did not go as planned. https://t.co/e5Xz6wJT8L — Brian Moylan (@BrianJMoylan) February 28, 2018

Lee Pace has been nominated for two Golden Globes for Pushing Daisies and Soldier’s Girl. But, he normally likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep his life private.

‘Angels in America’ hits Broadway on March 25.

