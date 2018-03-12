‘Legends of Tomorrow’ recap: ‘No Country for Old Dads’

On the latest Legends of Tomorrow, Ray gets to know the Darkh’s during his capture while the other Legends work on finding Ray and learning more about Mallus.

Previously on Legends of Tomorrow, the Darhk’s stole the spirit totem from Amaya and kidnapped Ray. Also, Sara and Ava finally got together, and Rip convinced Wally to join him on his quest to save the world.

“No Country for Old Dads” starts the morning following the last episode. Sara and Ava flirt in the kitchen until Zari comes in and awwardkly tries to talk to Ava. The two Legends realize they have not seen Ray that morning and ask Gideon, but his whereabouts are unknown to the ship as well. Gary calls from the Time Bureau, showing them a video recording of Ray that was delivered. Ray tells the group about his kidnapping by the Darhk’s and says not to come find him or he will be killed. After Ray finishes the video, he is still tortured by Kuasa.

Nora attempts to activate the spirit totem, but Kuasa says Amaya’s connection with it is still too strong. Damien asks about the damaged fire totem he has and Kuasa says they cannot be destroyed. They all turn to Ray, wondering if he can fix the totem.

Rip appears on the ship with Wally and talks to Sara and Ava about Mallus. Nate and Rory join them after returning from their search for Ray. Wally has an encounter with Rory and learns the team is okay with Rory doing light stealing.

Ray refuses to fix the fire totem but Darhk threatens to kill Ray’s mother. Ray says he needs a lab and Darhk’s take him to his previous workplace for the dating app. Damien attacks Ray’s old boss and they use the company’s lab.

Back on the Waverider, the Legends break into groups to work on finding Ray. Amaya thinks she can find her totem with Zari’s totem as a focus. Wally offers to help since he has been meditating. Ava goes back to the Time Bureau to use their resources.

Damien and Nora talk about their personal lives as he swipes through the dating app. Nora tells him to stop playing around and he kills Ray’s old boss. Ray says the cold fusion he needs to fix the totem does not exist, but Darhk says he knows where to get cold fusion. He says the formula was created by a man that he assassinated named Bernhard Vogal. Darhk says he will go back to 1962 and stop himself from killing Vogal and get the cold fusion formula. Nora disagrees and says if he goes back he could mess up his timeline. They argue and Nora wins. She takes Ray with her because she thinks being a nerd, he will connect with Vogal.

The two get to East Berlin in 1962 and pose as agents. Ray talks Vogal into leaving as past Darhk shots men outside. Other men come in and Nora discovers her powers are not working, she believes due to Ray’s shot. Past Darhk gets closer and the three escape by jumping out the window onto a moving truck.

Back on the Waverider Amaya, Zari, and Wally get ready for their vision quest. Wally unfortunately insults Amaya, not knowing she is the girlfriend who left Nate on his birthday. He speeds away and the two totem users work on their quest.

Nora threatens Vogal about the formula, but listens to his story about his family and realizes torture will not work. Nora complains that Damien will think she is incompetent. Ray suggests they get him across the border so he can be with his family then he will help. Nora disagrees but Ray’s optimism gets through to her and she agrees to try. The three go to find a forger and Ray finds the forgery equipment. The group gets the documents ready and Nora steals a car and clothes.

Damien talks to the dead man about Nora. He is worried about her and also wonders why she is taking so long. He decides to go after Nora and Ray.

Nora, Vogal and Ray get to the checkpoint and hand the guard the their papers. Ray says they are going to the opera and Nora acts insulted that the guard does not recognize Ray and insists he bring over his superior. The guard apologizes and gets ready to let them through. Past Darhk shoots at the car, but Darhk arrives and gets them to safety. Later, Nora and Damien argue about what to do with Vogal. Then they argue about their relationship and Damien blames Ray’s influence.

On the Waverider, Sara throws knives at a picture of Damien. Ava returns and says Director Bennett will not meet with Rip. Sara shares her frustratioin and the two kiss. Unknown to them, Rip sees.

Zari and Amaya’s vision quest leads them to a dark land. Amaya is surprised because last time she was there, it was beautiful. Amaya says she can sense her totem but it feels different. Her ancestral guide appears and says she is fighting the darkness. She tells them to save Kuasa as well because she is needed. The first totem bearers are the ones who sealed Mallus. Time helps keep Mallus trapped, so the more anachronisms, the stronger he becomes.

Past Darhk finds Nora while Darkh is inside lamenting the troubles in his relationship with Nora to Ray. Ray suggests he tell Nora how proud he is and how much she means. The phone rings and it is past Darhk. He tells his future self to bring Vogal and trade for Nora.

Darkh ties Ray up and disregards his advice. He then takes Vogal to go meet his past self. Nora tries to talk her way out of being killed, but past Darkh says she is going to die.

Darhk goes with a mask on his face and older Darhk shoots Vogal and throws Nora off the rooftop. Darkh saves Nora with magic, but past Darhk shots at him and he has to fight while trying to keep her in the air.

Ray sees his miniaturized suit and manages to make it bigger using voice control. He gets the gag off and uses the blaster to destroy the ropes.

Darhk is strangled by his past self and with Nora’s permission, he lets her go. The spirit totem works and she levitates. The two fight past Darhk. In the spirit world, the guide disappears after telling Amaya and Zari that Nora activated the totem.

Soldiers come to attack and the Darhk’s fight them off. Ray gets there and finds Vogal. The man gives him the doll in which the cold fusion formula is held. Ray gets him up and says he will take him to his family, but Darhk shoots the scientist. Ray tries to fly away but Nora uses the totem and pulls him back. They face each other and she says he will not shoot. He shoots towards a building instead.

On the Waverider they get a report of a hole in the Berlin Wall and the group realizes it is Ray. Sara plots the course and tells Wally to get Ray. Wally speeds to Ray and gets him back to the Waverider.

Ray greets everyone and tells them about the cold fusion equation. He says all they need is the fire totem. Wally throw it to him, saying he saw Darhk had it and thought it would be useful. Zari and Amaya fill the others in on the time in the spirit world and Mallus. Rip says they must tell the Bureau and Ava contacts Bennett. Ava, Sara, and Rip try to tell Bennett about Mallus, but he is killed by Gorilla Grodd. With Bennett dead, Ava is now the Bureau’s Director and though shocked, confirms Rip can come back to work.

Ray talks to Nate about his time with the Darhk’s. Ray denies that he has feelings for Nora, but seems to think she could change.

Wally talks to Sara and confides that he made a bad first impression. Sara says most of the Legends were the same and she thinks he will fit in with the group. Rip and Ava say goodbye to Sara and Wally. Rip asks Ava about her relationship with Sara, and Ava says she thinks they have something good. After she leaves, Rip tells Gideon to delete a file and says Sara cannot know the truth about Ava.

Damien goes to Nora and apologizes for losing the fire totem and gives her a hot chocolate. He tells her he is proud of her and goes to get some alcohol. When he does, Nora starts crying as Mallus tries to take over. She starts screaming and red lines/veins show up on her face.

Despite not being a big fan of the Darhk’s, I enjoyed this episode of Legends of Tomorrow. I really want to know what Rip is hiding about Ava! Ray was a ray of sunshine like normal and I thought his interactions with the Darhk’s were entertaining. It is even more entertaining when you remember that Courtney Ford (Nora) and Brandon Routh (Ray) are married in real life. The dynamic between Nora and Damien was interesting and they did have a few funny moments. Bennett’s death was unexpected but I have been expecting to see Grodd again after Darhk’s rescue.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8 pm on The CW. Check out the preview for next episode below.