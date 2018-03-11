Logic drops ‘Bobby Tarantino II’

Logic dropped his second mixtape Friday, appropriately titled Bobby Tarantino II. Fans knew the mixtape was coming soon when the Maryland-born rapper dropped his new song ’44 More,’ a follow up to ’44 Bars’ from his 2016 mixtape, Bobby Tarantino, that he released right before going on tour with G-Eazy.

Logic made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday two days before the release, enlisting the help of two fan favorite TV characters, Rick and Morty.

In the video, Rick educates his grandson Morty on the difference between album Logic and mixtape Logic. The video serves as an intro on the rapper’s second mixtape, titled ‘Grandpa’s Spaceship.’

While the dialogue is funny and a cool Easter egg, it is also a perfect encapsulation of what Bobby Tarantino II is: “good old fashion ATL-style rap.”

Fans expecting music like his last album Everybody featuring suicide prevention ballads and tackling topics like anxiety and race relations are sure to be disappointed. Bobby Tarantino II is no more than a compilation of hard beats and quick raps.

While it’s not as effective and vintage as previous albums like Everybody and The Incredible True Story, Bobby Tarantino II is an improvement on his first mixtape. The music is highly enjoyable to listen to. Logic is at the top of his rap and rhyme game here.

It features verses from Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and more. Some of the standout songs are ‘Contra,’ ‘Indica Badu’ and ‘Midnight.’ But, the whole album flows very smoothly throughout the 13 tracks.

On his track ‘Yuck,’ Logic takes a shot at rapper’s who are jealous of him without naming names. It’s pretty clear that his shot is intended at Joyner Lucas, who took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

Say some names next time. scary ass — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 10, 2018

Looks like Logic is going to have the last laugh though. He is projected to reach number one on the Billboard Top 200 next week. That would be the second time he debuted at the top of the chart, following on the success of Everybody. It’s a pretty impressive feat considering nobody knew he was dropping Bobby Tarantino II until four days ago.

Stream Logic’s Bobby Tarantino II on Spotify and Apple Music and tell us what you think of his mixtape below.