‘Luke Cage’ gets season 2 premiere date

Luke Cage: Chiseled in refined muscle, determined in his resolute attitude, and embraced as Harlem’s enforcer for justice. “You cant burn me, you can’t blast me, and you definitely can’t break me.”

“Sweet Christmas!” Luke Cage is officially back!

Marvel’s Primetime Award winning Luke Cage is set to premiere season 2 on June 22 on Netflix.

Here’s the teaser trailer for season 2 of Luke Cage:

Fans last saw Harlem’s superhuman combat warrior back in September of 2016, following 13 episodes from season 1.

Season 1 followed a former convict Carl Lucas aka Luke Cage played by Mike Colter, who fights crime in Harlem with his superhuman strength and impenetrable skin. Colter was joined by the Academy Award winning Mahershala Ali along with Simone Missick who plays Misty Knight, Theo Rossi, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard and Erik LaRay Harvey.

As many Marvel series’ do when it comes to social issues, Luke Cage attempts to explore politics and race while looking to emulate the unique realities of living in the Harlem culture. Colter specifically voiced the importance of music to match the cultural elements of Harlem. Adrien Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad composed a “90s hip-hop score” for the show.

Check out Misty Knight’s new arm 👀

Colter also reprises the role of Luke Cage on Netflix’s Marvel series Jessica Jones, which has a Season 2 premiere date for March 8—Netflix has seven Marvel series currently.

