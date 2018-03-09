Michael B. Jordan: Production Company to adopt Inclusion Rider

Michael B. Jordan, known for his roles in Black Panther and Creed, announced that his production company will adopt an inclusion rider on all future projects.

An inclusion rider, relatively unknown by the mass public until this week, is a way for production companies to require diversity and representation on films and sets.

Inclusion Rider became a household name after Frances McDormand, who won an Academy Award on Sunday for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, ended her electric speech with just two last words for the audience: inclusion rider. Back stage, she explained to the press what exactly this meant.

On his Instagram, Michael B. Jordan expressed his new policy with a picture of him and talent he has worked with in the past. “In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” Jordan wrote. “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful women & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.”

The link in his bio leads to USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where the initiative for the Inclusion Rider was first proposed by Dr. Stacy Smith.

Stacy Smith told the Huffington Post, “We are thrilled that Michael B. Jordan has signed on to this effort and committed to the inclusion rider. He and the members of his team are true leaders. We hope other actors and content creators will follow their lead and make inclusion something that is embedded in all of their projects.”

Michael B. Jordan is an actor and producer known for his roles in superhero films Black Panther and Chronicle as well as Creed, Fruitvale Station, and That Awkward Moment. The trailer for his HBO film Fahrenheit 451 just dropped this week.

Watch Frances McDormand explain what it means for the Inclusion Rider below.

What do you think of the move by Michael B. Jordan? Do you think it will help with Hollywood’s race and gender gap?