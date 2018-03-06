comments cash

Mike Schultz, Paralympic Snowboarder tells his inspiring journey [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mike Schultz didn’t let the amputation of his leg get in the way of his success in snowboarding.  In fact, he is doing so well that he will be competing in the Paralympic Games on March 12 and 16.

Schultz is from Minnesota and always loved winter sports, as well as all sorts of action sports.  While engaged in a snowcross race in 2008, he had a huge accident leaving his leg was amputated at the knee.

The athlete didn’t let much time pass before creating his own prosthetic knee that used a specialized patented linkage system and a mountain bike shock.  His company, BioDapt, has helped more than 100 wounded veterans, extreme athletes and other amputees return to active lifestyles with the Moto Knee as reported by Team USA.  In fact, every member of the U.S. Paralympic snowboard team uses his company’s prosthetics.

Schultz started snowboarding in 2009 won the gold medal at both the X Games and Winter X Games in 2010. That same year, he was inducted into the Athletes with Disabilities Network Hall of Fame in the U.S. in 2010. It will be exciting to see what he will achieve at PyeongChang, Korea.

Mike Schultz spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his overcoming adversity, how he trains, the thrill of being on Team Kellogg, how cool it is to be on a cereal box, which sports he enjoys watching and playing, what he likes to do for fun, his love of his family (he is a proud daddy) and offers tips on how anyone can achieve their potential.

See the entire interview here:

Mike Schultz will be competing on March 12 and March 14 for Team USA at the Paralympic Games.  We are rooting for you Mike!

Michelle Tompkins

