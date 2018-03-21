Mr. Rogers ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ movie trailer released

Get your tissues ready! This trailer will bring tears.

The Mister Rogers movie, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, will come out in select theaters on June 8.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is a biographical film about the host of TV show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The show starred Fred Rogers as the host who was visited by various other characters.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood aired on PBS from 1968 to 2001. Every episode of the program had a lesson, and while more aimed at children, people of all ages and from all walks of life could learn something from every episode.

Children watching the show not only learned about themselves and gain more self-confidence, they also learned about the world around them.

Manners, hygiene and how to be a friend were all lessons taught by Mr. Rogers. But the documentary will remind viewers of the harder topics he tackled including the Vietnam War and assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Even if you don’t know the show, you will probably recognize the iconic song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”

The documentary film will offer a glimpse into the world of Mr. Rogers from behind the scenes to on-camera action. Expect to see interviews with people that were on the show, as well as clips from different episodes throughout the years.

In the trailer we see what a trailblazer Fred Rogers was and how much he wanted to try and see the world a different way. Mr. Rogers was a pioneer in the world of TV. The documentary will cover this as well.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood might be off the air now, but fans can still relive the iconic moments of the show with The Neighborhood archive. The website has a breakdown of every episode, modern episodes by topic, classic episodes and many more.

Are you excited to see the new documentary this summer? Celebrities are!

Just the trailer for the @MrRogersMovie makes me want to be a better person. Oh the power of pure love. — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) March 21, 2018

If my crying through this trailer is any indication I'm probably going to need to watch my new favorite documentary several times to actually fully see and hear it. #MrRogersMovie is just in time. PBS needs you again Mr. Rogers. #WontYouBeMyNeighbor https://t.co/kWf9mbroVb — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) March 20, 2018

“Love. Or the lack of it.” My heart. https://t.co/Af73WJznBD — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 20, 2018

I have seen this movie about Mr. Rogers and it is everything you want it to be. https://t.co/GBD7hznkXV — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 20, 2018

I know I’ve said this before, but we need a bat signal for Mister Rogers. We need him. All of us. Now more than ever. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 7, 2018

Mister Rogers would narrate himself feeding the fish each episode with “I’m feeding the fish” because of a letter he received from a young blind girl who was worried the fish were hungry. Love you, Mister Rogers. https://t.co/YXacyFDXKo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 20, 2018

Which celebrity do you think could step up and be our neighbor?