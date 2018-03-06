QUIZ: How much do you know about Robert Johnson?

Robert Johnson was born in 1911 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi and went from unknown to well known during his lifetime, working with other blues favorites like Sun House.

Although while he didn’t enjoy as much success as he would have liked during his lifetime, he is the first of firsts in Rock and Roll, playing his ghostly music which hits you down to your core. He is one of the most remembered influences in American music, with his fingers touching the chords of the modern era.

Not too much is known about Robert Johnson other than his records, and some biographical details, which lends his ethos a mysterious character, with the legend that he sold his soul in exchange to be the first rock star. His ill-timed death which was murder by poisoning lends some credibility to this myth.

