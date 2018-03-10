‘My Hero Academia’ releases new Season 3 Promotional Video

My Hero Academia inches closer to its highly anticipated April 7 season 3 premiere date.

And with the series less than one month away, My Hero Academia provides more insight into the plot lines and direction of its characters in its most recent trailer.

The brand new official trailer for My Hero Academia’s new season was released and streamed on the TOHO animation official YouTube channel. The trailer begins by showing Izuku Midoryia flashing back through his journey to master the One For All quirk and his steady persistence to be a great superhero like his idol All Might. The preview also reveals new villains that will be a part of the League of Villains, the U.A. high school field trip arc, and new opening sequence music.

Just like Funimation did with season 2 of the series, they will stream the first six episodes of My Hero Academia on the same day as Japan.

All 25 episodes of My Hero Academia will stream in SimulDub on FunimationNow in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia–and it will be subtitled on both Crunchyroll and Hulu.