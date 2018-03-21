Netflix releases trailer for new film ‘The Titan’ with Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling

It has been an interesting year for Netflix original films. 1922 and The Ritual were two films that I enjoyed while The Open House, The Cloverfield Paradox and Mute were disappointing. I have mixed feelings on one of their upcoming films which I’m hoping won’t let me down.

The Titan is an upcoming science fiction which focuses on the near future where a government military program is working to develop super-humans called “Titans” to help colonize Saturn’s moon which is also named Titan.

The film stars Sam Worthington (Avatar) who plays an Air Force pilot who becomes the first successful Titan creation but starts to experience strange side effects. These side effects cause him to become a danger to his family and potentially humanity as a whole.

The film comes from German director Lennart Ruff as this is his first feature directorial debut. The film also stars Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black), Tom Wilkinson (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Corey Johnson (Captain Phillips) and Aleksander Jovanovic (Collide).

The last Netflix original film I watched was Mute and that film was a mess. I’m hoping that The Titan will make up for it and also gets me ready for Netflix’s Lost in Space which comes out this April.

Check out the trailer for The Titan below:

The Titan will be released for streaming on Netflix on March 30.