Nintendo Direct: New releases for Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch

Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch just got a boatload of games, and they look hot!

Nintendo Direct aired for the first time on Nintendo.com this Thursday from 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time, showing new titles for the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch. Surely owners of either system will be excited, eagerly anticipating the video game bonanza. Yoshioki Koizumi guided the broadcast, presenting the breaking Nintendo headlines in an informative and visually action-packed manner.

The 3DS had four notable titles presented, starting with Wario Ware Gold. It is the biggest collection of microgames on the 3DS. 300 classic and new microgames involving mashing buttons, tilting, and touch screen, in Wario’s zany and mischievous style will be released August 3, 2018.

Dillions Dead Heat Breakers, an action 3rd person open-ended button masher will have a demo available May 10, with the game released on the Eshop May 24.

Mario and Luigi also will team up with Bowser in Bowsers Inside Story accompanied by Baby Bowsers Journey, both are RPGs. Bowsers Inside Story will have players switching from Mario and Luigi to Bowser, as they are trapped in the King of Koopa’s stomach. Plus Bowser can be Kong sized. The dual package will be released in 2019.

Detective Pikachu, where you’ll have to discover why Pokemon have descended into chaos with help from the hardboiled detective Pikachu will be in the Eshop March 23.

The Luigi’s Mansion remake, originally on Gamecube, will be released in 2018. It will have the same puzzle solving and climatic vacuum sucking of ghostly baddies, as Luigi tries to find Mario in the haunted mansion.

Although the Nintendo Switch is really where it’s at, with an explosion of new titles to be released this year.

Kirby Star Allies a side-scrolling action-packed Kirby adventure will be available March 16 and the first free DLC will be in the 28. It will include player being able to be baddies like MetaKnight and King Dee Dee.

Okami HD will make a premiere with beautiful cel-shaded graphics. Players will be Amaterasu, a godlike wolf with the aid of the celestial brush. It is a mix of touchscreen/ joystick puzzle and epic monster battler. It will be released this summer 2018.

Sushi Striker: Way of Sushido is a bubbly competitive candy crush slash grab as much as you can of sushi button masher, with quick puzzle style playing. The game is multiplayer and has online multiplayer and arrives June 8. It will also be available for the 3DS.

Masashi Takahashi of Square Soft Games Meanwhile presented updates on new characters for Octopath Traveler, coming July 13th with a special edition the same day. Along with the RPG style of play that includes gaining jobs and skills, the special edition will have a pop-up book on the origins of all eight characters, will have a replica of the coins used in the game, and a map.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heros is included with 7 games in one, and with a boss at the end of each game. The graphics look edgy and are filled with action 3rd person slicing and dicing and will include coop-multi-player, which will be released this year.

Dark Souls remastered, the RPG notorious for its endless cycle of death with its insanely hard monsters, dragons and demons, will have an online network test for trying out the game, with details for that coming later. The game will be released for purchase May 25th.

The broadcast also announced that Nintendo members can exchange gold points for games via my.nintendo.com.

Of course, the biggest story was of Mario Tennis Aces, with a detailed preview of the game. Players can swing rackets as one of over 15 characters. Up to four players can take to the court with the games refined advanced tennis system. Swings include basic lobs, topspin, slices, with also an aim-and-shoot feature for accuracy. The zone shot is also a feature, which is a souped-up shot and can accumulate racket damage on the opponent. Break their racket three times and the games a K.O. You can also counter with a block zone which slows everything down so you can get the right placement and use blocks, saving your racket. Trick shots allow you to charge your energy gauge quickly, which you will need for the above shots and the special shot. The energy gauge feature also fills up on rallies. The game seems to be a reinvention on tennis not only because of the shots but the quickly paced strategy of the game. Not only that there will be online multiplayer tourneys, special outfits, and characters, and of course there will be a story mode. The game is set to release on June, 22. Details of the online tourney will be released later.

On top of this Captain Toad Treasure Hunter, with its block garden puzzle gaming and a featured rotate camera will enable a single player or a co-op mode, so one to two can dig for treasure. It will be released for the Switch and 3DS on July 13.

Also for older video gamers, Crash Bandicoot N.sane Trilogy, is a remake of all three Crash Bandicoot originals for the PlayStation, which will be released July 10th. The vibrant bashing, spinning and explosion filled 3rd person platform game is completely overhauled with super awesome graphics.

It doesn’t stop there because, for those who like horror, the creepy visual eye candy Little Nightmares: Complete Edition, an advanced puzzle platforming delight will have players be one of six kids and will include eight chapters, and will be released may 19th.

South Park: Fractured but Whole will join Nintendo Switch, with iconic South Park residents like Cartmen and Stan, Coon and friends style, fighting in an advanced battle system with sweet downloadable content to boot, coming August 24.

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, where you can mash and bash within The Legend of Zelda Universe, will be released May 18.

The game Arms, which is out now, will have for the U.S. and Canada an online tourney. General matches in the springy intense boxer go from May 8th to the 18 and will culminate in the finals May 31.

The Broadcast ended sporting trailers and updates for Splatoon 2, a sequel to the popular Switch game, and the sequel is just as good. The DLC updates will include 100 pieces of gear, new stages such as the Pirahna Pit and Wahoo World, and rank X, harder than Rank S+, for Splatoon pros.

Squid Research Lab also presented Splatoon 2: Octo Exclusive. The DLC will have you play as Agent 8 within vast secret subway subterranean world. Escape and you can go Otco in Splatoon multiplayer, which will be available in 2018 summer for $19.99. Until then advanced octo in-game costumes will have to do.

Finally a titillating teaser of Switch’s newest addition to the classic brawl series, Super Smash Brothers will be out this 2018.

Nintendo Switch and 3DS surely look enticing to buy as these games are exclusively for it, and Nintendo Direct now seems to be the place for breaking Nintendo news. As 2018 passes through both Nintendo Platforms will have great mashers and puzzles that certainly will keep any Nintendo fan content.

Which new game or games from Nintendo are you looking forward to most?