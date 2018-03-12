Olivia Holt connects with her superhero alter-ego in ‘Cloak and Dagger’

From the Disney Channel to the Marvel Universe.

While she might be recognized from Disney Channel characters in Kickin’ It and I Didn’t Do It, Olivia Holt is taking on a completely new role as the average relateable super-powered teenager in Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger.

In an interview with Insider, Holt gives perspective on how Dagger is less a superhero and more just a relatable teenager. In the classic Marvel way, her newfound powers give her a whole new set of problems on top of the drama of real life.

“We’re getting a chance to tell a story [of] what it’s like to be a young white female in 2018, or what it’s like to be a young black male in 2018,” Holt says.

Playing the second half of the dynamic duo will be Aubrey Joseph as Cloak. Together the two characters will have to survive as outcasts in their home city of New Orleans.

“We’re changing the game in an organic, authentic and effortless way. We’re not forcing anything, which I think is even more exciting than what it normally would feel like,” Holt added.

Check out the trailer for Cloak and Dagger via Holt’s Instagram below.

Let us know if you’re excited for Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger in the comments!