‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 comeback on horizon

One-Punch Man has been on a hero vacation since becoming a viral sensation, surpassing 7.9 million hits for its first season in June 2012.

But One-Punch Man’s hiatus looks to be coming to an end soon. On Tuesday, via the anime’s official website, it was announced that they are in the second stage of production for the upcoming season. And August 12 there will be a “One-man Marzipan School Festival” at Omiya Sonic City Hall in Japan.

Twitter post translation:

“As the second phase of the second project of TV animation “one-man”, the event “one-man Marzipan school festival” is decided at Omiya Sonic City Hall on August 12! “One-man marzipan CD” recording “Parallel School series” School festival in reality!? The second phase of the information will also be unveiled. http://onepunchman-anime.net/special/event_gakuensai.php …”

The voice cast from Season 1 will return along with the addition of Hikaru Midorikawa (voice of Android 16/ Tien) who will voice Garou in One-Punch Man Season 2.

The website finished its statement, stating that more event information will be announced on the official site at any time so look for it to receive any new updates in the future.

Hikaru Midorikawa (Voice of Android 16 / Tien) will voice Garou in One Punch Man Season 2. I'm *expecting* Season 2 this October. Man this is gonna be hype. pic.twitter.com/eP5Ttfyz0U — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ 🐝 (@KenXyro) March 20, 2018

One-Punch Man is an ongoing Japanese web comic that is based on the superhero web manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

The series follows Saitama who has super-human strength, but unlike many others, he can finish his opponents with a single punch—and for him, that’s boring. He’s constantly in search of a fight that’ll make him sweat, yet he’s consistently let down due to his overwhelming volume of strength, which was obtained by 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, 10 kilometers a day and no air conditioner—absurd, I know. He’s a laid-back, astonishingly strong hero, who receives no respect or credit for his heroic actions.

One-Punch Man Season 1 can be streamed on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Video and iTunes.

Are you excited to see One-Punch Man Season 2? Comment below.