Oprah Winfrey – 5 things you probably don’t know about the media mogul

Oprah Winfrey is recognized as one of the most accomplished female celebrities in America and she has been one of the constants in the media industry. When you mention the name ‘Oprah’, most people think of The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history and it was nationally syndicated from 1986-2011.

The Oprah Winfrey Show essentially acted as the platform from which she transformed her name into an empire.

“You get a car, you get a car, you get a car!”

'You get a car! And you get a car!' @Oprah reflects on that epic giveaway moment. Watch the exclusive interview here: https://t.co/RbVO4wxqv5 pic.twitter.com/gTmFc3qP9w — PeopleTV (@peopletv) March 3, 2018

Her show’s success created various outlets for others to succeed thanks to Oprah opening the doors for them to have an exponential career. Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Suze Orman, Gayle King (Oprah’s Best Friend), Rachael Ray and Bob Greene, are all just a few on the list who have benefitted from Oprah’s success and branding ingenuity.

But when it comes to the American media linchpin that is Oprah Gail Winfrey, her amazing reach and clout that results in things like her website Oprah.com, receiving 70 million page views and more than six million users per month, stems from her 40-plus year grind that has harvested her greatest accomplishments into a multi-billion dollar media conglomerate.

When you’re as accomplished as Oprah, there will still be many that people won’t know about—but they should because it could be the catalyst for the next Oprah in a generation.

Click next for our list of Oprah’s five greatest accomplishments you probably don’t know about.