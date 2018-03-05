Oscars 2018: Full winners list

Oscars 2018 Ceremony: Another night filled with the incredible talent that makes up Hollywood.

While there were no big hiccups like last year’s best picture snub, the 2018 Oscar Awards was still filled with laughs from host Jimmy Kimmel and other great performances. Guillermo Del Toro walked away with not only best director and picture awards but also… a jet ski?

Also, Gary Oldman wins big for his Darkest Hour performance, Bladerunner 2049 wins best visual effects and cinematography, and Netflix’s Icarus gets best documentary. Fan favorite Get Out was awarded best original screenplay, accepted by writer and director Jordan Peele. The most moving moment, though, was probably Frances McDormand’s standing ovation with her fellow women in the industry after her best actress win.

If you missed any of the wins and their competitors, don’t worry! Here is the full list of nominees and winners from last night’s 90th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Isreal, Esq

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Best Animated Feature Film

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

Loving Vincent

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Best Foreign Language Film

The Insult, Lebanon

Loveless, Russia

On Body and Soul, Hungary

The Square, Sweden

A Fantastic Woman, Chile

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith and Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design

Beauty and The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Bladerunner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Bladerunner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand up For Something,” Marshall

“This is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Visual Effects

Bladerunner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Live Action Short

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

