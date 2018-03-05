comments cash

Oscars 2018: Full winners list

oscars 2017

Oscars 2018 Ceremony: Another night filled with the incredible talent that makes up Hollywood.

While there were no big hiccups like last year’s best picture snub, the 2018 Oscar Awards was still filled with laughs from host Jimmy Kimmel and other great performances. Guillermo Del Toro walked away with not only best director and picture awards but also… a jet ski?

Also, Gary Oldman wins big for his Darkest Hour performance, Bladerunner 2049 wins best visual effects and cinematography, and Netflix’s Icarus gets best documentary. Fan favorite Get Out was awarded best original screenplay, accepted by writer and director Jordan Peele. The most moving moment, though, was probably Frances McDormand’s standing ovation with her fellow women in the industry after her best actress win.

If you missed any of the wins and their competitors, don’t worry! Here is the full list of nominees and winners from last night’s 90th Academy Awards.

Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Embed from Getty Images

Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Isreal, Esq

Embed from Getty Images

Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Embed from Getty Images

Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Embed from Getty Images

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Embed from Getty Images

Best Director
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Embed from Getty Images

Best Animated Feature Film
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby
Loving Vincent

Embed from Getty Images

Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Embed from Getty Images

Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound

Embed from Getty Images

Best Foreign Language Film
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body and Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden
A Fantastic Woman, Chile

Embed from Getty Images

Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith and Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

Embed from Getty Images

Best Documentary Feature
Abacus
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Embed from Getty Images

Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

Embed from Getty Images

Best Cinematography
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Embed from Getty Images

Best Costume Design
Beauty and The Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of water
Victoria & Abdul

Embed from Getty Images

Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Bladerunner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Embed from Getty Images

Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Bladerunner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Embed from Getty Images

Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Embed from Getty Images

Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand up For Something,” Marshall
“This is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Embed from Getty Images

Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Embed from Getty Images

Best Visual Effects
Bladerunner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Embed from Getty Images

Blade Runner 2049
Credit: YouTube

Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Embed from Getty Images

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

Embed from Getty Images

Best Live Action Short
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

Embed from Getty Images

 Were you a fan of the 90th Oscars? Let us know in the comments below!

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Andrew Garcia