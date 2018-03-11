PaleyFest LA 2018 runs March 16-25, kicks off with Barbra Streisand tribute

Awards season is over but television never stops, and next week brings a different kind of entertainment celebration. PaleyFest Los Angeles 2018 kicks off Fri., March 16 and features a week of red carpets, screenings, panels and audience Q&As with the stars and creators of some of today’s best TV shows. Events run through Sun., March 25, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Starting things off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. is an icon tribute to Barbra Streisand, the Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy-winning superstar, whose career has spanned decades. Attendees will be treated to clips of her television work, followed by a panel discussion with the legend herself.

A #PaleyFest FIRST: SEE living legend #BarbraStreisand! Join us for an unforgettable #PaleyFest Icon conversation as we honor her groundbreaking career in television on the OPENING NIGHT of the festival! pic.twitter.com/w38PZQONZS — Paley Center (@paleycenter) January 9, 2018

Saturday and Sunday of the opening weekend features sessions with hot-off-its-freshman-season Fox sci-fi comedy The Orville, NBC’s beloved rebooted sitcom Will & Grace, Emmy-winning Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale, and the acclaimed HBO tech comedy Silicon Valley.

Each of the show’s biggest stars and creative minds are scheduled to appear, including (but not limited to) The Orville’s Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki; the Will & Grace foursome of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullaly; The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel; and Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch and Kumail Nanjiani.

Sessions through the remainder of the week involve Supernatural, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, The Good Doctor, Mom (featuring newly minted Oscar-winner Allison Janney), and Queen Sugar (with groundbreaking director Ava DuVernay). The finale on Sunday features the stars of the CW sensation Riverdale, and Netflix’s blockbuster hit Stranger Things.

PaleyFest LA is produced by the Paley Center for Media. This year’s event marks the milestone 35th edition for what was one of the first ever television-focused festivals, according to the PaleyFest press release. Proceeds benefit the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant cultural and societal impact of media.

For the full lineup and to buy tickets, visit paleycenter.org. Attendees and other fans can follow @paleycenter on Twitter for news and live tweets from the festival, and they can join the conversation with #PaleyFest.

Come back to The Celebrity Cafe next week for our coverage of PaleyFest!