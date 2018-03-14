Pi Day – 10 pies to try instead of math

Originally published March 14, 2014

Though today is Pi Day, it is also Albert Einstein’s birthday. Although a birthday cake would be more appropriate we think he’d probably like a pie just as much. You can’t go wrong with π (Pi).

If you don’t know, Pi is a number that never ends, but it is rounded to the nearest hundredth. This makes Pi equal to 3.14. What is today? March 14! So there is a little math humor to brighten your day. I doubt you want to spend the rest of your day doing equations. Unless this is your job or homework assignment, then don’t let me stop you! You can make any pie from scratch, buy a frozen pie or pick up a freshly baked pie. Either way you can’t go wrong.

If you don’t know what you would like to eat, do not worry. we have assembled 10 scrumptious pie to sink your teeth into.

Don’t like pie? (GASP!) Enjoy this catchy Pi day song!

