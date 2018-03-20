comments cash

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ is now available on mobile devices

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has caught fire in the online gaming sphere as a competitor to Fortnite: Battle Royale as a multiplayer battle royale game.

And on Monday, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, otherwise known as PUBG, launched an update that now allows people in the United States to play the game on their mobile devices.

“Winner winner Chicken dinner.”

PUBG is currently locked in a gaming war with Fortnite for whose battle royale is a better gameplay. Fortnite recently launched cross-platform online gaming between Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with PC and Mac. They have also tried 20v20 squads and they’re constantly upgrading the games’ accessories, while being a free game.

PUBG cost $29.99, so in some ways, the pressure is on PUBG Corporation and Bluehole Studio Inc. to make the game just as good as or even better than its rivals.
PUBG provides players with a more realistic feel to the battle royale and the mobile update definitely widens the possible reach for the game.

