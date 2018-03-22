Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding invitations have been printed

The invitations are printed, now who will be invited?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is drawing near and all of the details are coming together beautifully. On March 22, Kensington Palace announced that the much-anticipated wedding invitations have now been printed.

The invitations were printed by the London-based fine print shop Barnard and Westwood. This business has been crafting royal invitations since 1985, as reported in People.

These lovely invitations feature Prince Harry’s Three-Feathered Badge printed in gold ink with fine calligraphy and only the finest paper, and there is one other interesting touch. The ink used was Made in the USA.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Kensington Palace released a video on their Twitter feed detailing how the invitations were made and showcased the artisans who created them. The Palace went on to report that the process of making the invitations is known as die stamping. It was manufactured on a machine from the 1930s that even has its own cute nickname. She is called Maude.

The announcement of the printing of the invitations came only a day after it was reported that pastry chef Claire Ptak was brought on to create a lemon elderflower cake for their big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 in front of 600 invited guests, who will also be invited to attend a wedding luncheon to celebrate the union.

In the evening, a more intimate group of around 200 guests will be invited to attend a private reception given by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

We will soon learn who will receive these stunning invitations.

Who do you want to see invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding?