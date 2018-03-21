Q-Tip and Demi Lovato record Elton John song

Revamp, the new Elton John compilation, will have “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” sung by Q-Tip and Demi Lovato

A new video was released for the Motown rendition of the iconic Elton John song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” In the video, music artists Q-Tip and Demi Lovato give their own take on the song that Elton John originated with Kiki Dee.

The “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” video, directed by Hector Dockrill, is inspired by the documentary Paris Is Burning. Neither Q-Tip nor Lovato are in the video, just their voices. This song, along with many others, will be heard on Revamp, an upcoming John tribute compilation out April 6, 2018.

In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, Q-Tip said, “Elton’s influence shows you that the possibilities of music are endless.” Lovato added, “’Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ is such a classic, it’s just always been around me – I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work on this. Elton’s such an icon, a legend, I’m honored to be a part of Revamp.”

Another Elton John tribute album, coming out on April 6, 2018, is called Restoration. In this album, the listener will hear country versions of John’s songs featuring Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves. Revamp will also feature artists such as Lady Gaga, The Killers, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, each giving their own take on John’s music.

Both of these albums are available for pre-order now.

Sir Elton talked about the new version of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with Q-Tip and Lovato in a recent video interview.

