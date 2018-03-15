Queen Elizabeth II gives her official permission for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed

Formal permission granted by the Queen, but Meghan Markle is already a welcomed member of the family

Queen Elizabeth II just bestowed her official royal consent to the upcoming wedding between her beloved grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place on St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

While at a Privy Council meeting at Buckingham Palace on March 14, she gave her official blessing through a letter:

“My Lords, I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council.”

Everything is a bit more complicated when you are about to marry a royal, but that is what Meghan is signing up for.

Something that came out in the Queen’s message: Meghan’s full legal name is actually Rachel. Who knew?

What makes the name reveal even more interesting is is that Rachel is also the name of her character on Suits.

All reports have shown that the Queen is already fond of Meghan, the corgis have been reported to like her too. They aren’t even fond of Prince Harry.

It is odd to have permission granted after a wedding has been announced, but better sooner than later.

As Prince Harry is fifth (nearly sixth) in line for the throne, the monarch is required to give official consent due to the Succession to the Crown Act.

Everyone seems to be excited about the upcoming wedding and are hopeful that they have a long and happy life together.