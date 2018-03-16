QUIZ: How well do you know Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert has been making headlines since he first appeared on Season 8 of American Idol in 2009 in front of judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi.

He was just named OUT Magazine‘s Most Eligible Bachelor of 2018 and has new music coming out soon – he promises!

“My last project was about the chase. This time I feel the strength of being exactly, unapologetically where I am. I’m standing my ground to inspire my fans to defy the status quo.” – AL

