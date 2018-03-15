‘Ready Player One’ – 5 Great Books to read beforehand

Reader Player One comes out in less than two weeks and excitement is stirring. The movie has generated a lot of buzz from advanced screenings. Check out the trailer below.

The film is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts, a regular kid who joins a contest to earn the fortune of the creator of the virtual reality system, the Oasis. The film also stars Mark Rylance, Olivia Cooke, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Ben Mendelsohn.

RELATED: Ready Player One Book Review

If two weeks is too long of a wait for you and you’ve already read the book by Ernest Cline and watched every single Steven Spielberg film in preparation, then we got you covered.

Check out our list of five sci-fi/fantasy books that you should read that will get you excited about Ready Player One.