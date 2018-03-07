Ready Player One posters are works of nostalgic art, hyping up the Stephen Spielberg backed film 

The Ready Player One team, headed by Stephen Spielberg, just pumped out some new posters, generating hype for the adaptation with memorable retellings of not just words, but images.

The posters encapsulate what Ready Player One touches upon, the cultural remembering of stories, and how those stories are used to influence future works to form an idea, to form the plot and to create characters. Working within the American popular culture canon, the film symbolizes with its posters an aspect of creative theory, since, how many hero/anti-hero or villain story arcs are really out there?

Ready Player One, the adaptation of the novel by Ernest Cline, is to be released at the end of March.

For those who do not know what Ready Player One is, its basically a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-like place where Willy Wonka is already dead, with an everybody-gets-to-brawl virtual role-playing game world. Since the American popular mind is the inspiration users draw from, it is what’s represented as users play the game. The creator of a virtual world made the game allowing players to be anyone and do anything, as seen you can take to smashing as Kong or be Mad Max, anything your heart desires. On top of this, the creator challenges all OASIS users to find his cyber mystical easter egg which when found will give the creator’s fortune to the lucky finder.

Steven Spielberg directed the project, experimenting with the stories socio-cultural mash-mash of iconic media since all the important points of contact between the story and pop culture are reflecting the famous iconic box office movies humanity knows.

Ready Player One posters, displaying its digital main characters edited into those old poster favorites gives the viewer the immediate idea of what exactly is being mixed and reinvented from film history within the recent forty to fifty years. Examples are Back to the Future, The Breakfast Club, Beetlejuice, Blade Runner, The Goonies, Risky Business and other posters using Ready Player One ‘s cyber avatars from The OASIS, according to Slash Film.

From director Steven Spielberg, comes a world where you can do anything and be anyone. On March 29, experience an adventure of a lifetime. #ReadyPlayerOne pic.twitter.com/2IyNvJMWR5 — Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) March 7, 2018

Ready Player One has the screenplay written by Cline and Zak Penn. Tye Sheridan will be Wade Watts, who lives in the future of 2045, a dystopic foreshadowing of the supposed world then, in which to escape the deteriorating world he goes to the “OASIS.”

Sheridan, Wade/Parzival, will be accompanied by T.J. Miller playing as i-R0k, OASIS’s “first virtual hitman.” In addition, there will be Olivia Cooke as Art3mis, sporting the cyberpunk cycle from, “Akira,” (anime classic) and Ben Mendelsohn as Nolan Sorrento, the head villain in charge of a rotten corporation, IOI who wants that Easter egg.