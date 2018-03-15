Ready Player One [Book Review]

Ready Player One: A story of the future but in our time.

Ready Player One is a new film based on a book by Ernest Cline. The film, from Steven Spielberg, will be released on March 29, 2018. The book, which came out in 2011, is filled with references to the 1980s and various video games.

The book takes place in Columbus, Ohio, a city that dates back over 200 years. The capital of Ohio is a big city and serves as a great setting for the novel.

Ready Player One is about a virtual reality called the OASIS and takes place in 2045. After the creator of the OASIS, James Halliday (played by Mark Rylance) dies, he leaves behind a mission to find three keys that lead to a virtual “easter egg.” For any non-gamers out there, an easter egg is a secret video game or software feature usually unlocked by completing in-game tasks like pressing specific button combinations or acquiring access to hidden files. The person who succeeds in finding all three keys will gain control of the OASIS and Halliday’s fortune. One of the “egg hunters” is Wade Watts (played by Tye Sheridan), who is trying to beat the first challenge and get the key in an effort to move on to the other two. Wade catches the attention of Art3mis (played by Olivia Cooke), a fellow egg hunter and a CEO who would like to take control of the OASIS for himself.

Thoughts on the pre-screening of the film

According to a review of the movie’s astounding technical special effects over at The Daily Texan “The world of Ready Player One is rich with possibility.” The references that you find in the OASIS will make all you film-going nerds incredibly happy. The film, originally producing low expectations, changed the minds of the audience at a recent SXSW screening. By the end of the movie, glowing reviews were coming in. Even a technical glitch near a climatic part of the movie couldn’t kill the spirits of these filmgoers and new Ready Player One fans!

