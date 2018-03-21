Reese Witherspoon: 10 of her best movies of all time

Originally published May, 26, 2013

Reese Witherspoon has been dazzling us on the big screen for over 20 years. Although she had a number of strong movies with leading roles, her breakout role didn’t come until 2001, when she starred as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

The next year, she starred in her most commercially successful film to date, Sweet Home Alabama, before returning to the courtroom in 2003 as Elle Woods once again in Legally Blonde: Red, White, & Blonde.

In 2005, Witherspoon received worldwide praise and attention when she portrayed June Carter in Walk the Line. This role earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, as well as a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA.

Reese was most recently seen in HBO’s series Big Little Lies and starred alongside Oprah Winfrey in Ava Duvernay‘s A Wrinkle in Time.

