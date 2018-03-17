[Report] Vanessa Trump files divorce amid Trump Organization subpoena

It seems the pressure is getting too hot for Donald Trump Jr. and he has just been hit with a double legal whammy. Just recently reported was that Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were getting ready to split earlier in the week, and now the other shoe has dropped.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, within the same day, March 15, 2018, Special Counsel Robert Mueller dropped a subpoena on the Trump Organization to release information related to Russia, as Mueller tries to dig into to the truth of Russia’s election meddling.

The couple jointly stated to Page Six, “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested proceeding, so there isn’t going to be likely a nasty drawn-out legal battle over custody of their five children or over their finances.

Legal experts stated they probably have a prenuptial agreement.

Divorce lawyer Michael Stutman, from Stutman Stutman & Lichtenstein LLP, gave his professional opinion, “Prenuptial agreements and confidentiality agreements are in the Trump dynasty DNA so I would be surprised if Donald Jr. went into the marriage completely naked.” He is not involved in this case, albeit he is likely on the money.

Nancy Chemtob, another family law expert also not involved with the case, thinks Vanessa could invoke spousal immunity to avoid testifying against Donald Trump Jr. during the pending stage of their divorce. She also rightly thinks that former Mrs. Trump wants the divorce now so that there is a financial settlement before Mueller can possibly freeze and/or take Don Jr.’s assets.

The Trump couple, both aged 40, had been legally joined since 2005. As previously reported, the couple had been put under pressure from Don Jr.’s father’s Presidency and had been separated without much contact.

Don Jr. and Eric Trump have been running the Trump Organization, and are just starting to be put under the microscope. The newest pressure is obviously enough to correlate to Vanessa’s filing of the divorce since it’s unlikely it’s just coincidental, according to Page Six.

The exact reason for Robert S. Mueller III to go after Don Jr. and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization is to examine the June 2016 meeting Donald Trump Jr. was involved with, in a closed-door discussion with the Russians giving the mudslinging goods on Hillary Clinton, and also, in addition, President Trump misleading The New York Times last summer, 2017, which was a news piece about that backroom deal, according to the New York Times.

Of course, it’s a go-to to say the chaos in the white house, and the seemingly damning position the Trump family is possibly going to fill is the reason for this divorce. One has to consider that this could have been thought over for a long time, even before the election. But with the same day decision for Vanessa to abandon ship and divorce Donald Trump Jr. as soon as he has been targeted is going to be blatantly painted as the straw that broke the camel’s back. Divorce is unfortunate for anyone although with Don Jr. having to pick his career over his wife, it probably would have happened sooner or later.