Ringo Starr has received knighthood!

That’s Sir Ringo Starr to you.

The drummer of The Beatles, Ringo Starr, was bestowed the honor by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge yesterday.

The ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace where Starr joined fellow band member Paul McCartney in knighthood. McCartney was knighted in March of 1997.

The Royal Family congratulated the artist via Twitter.

Congratulations Sir Ringo Starr! Today at Buckingham Palace, the Beatles drummer was honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for his services to music.

The 77-year-old expressed the significance of the honor to BBC.

“It means a lot actually,” he said.

“It means recognition for the things we’ve done. I was really pleased to accept this.”

The musician was sure to add what he’ll be doing with his medal. “I’ll be wearing it at breakfast,” joked Starr.

