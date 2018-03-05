Rita Moreno rewrites Oscar fashion by wearing her 1962 dress again

Rita Moreno, one of twelve people who has ever won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, showed up to the 2018 Academy Awards in a familiar look – the same dress she wore to the 1962 Oscars where she won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story.

Moreno took to the red carpet to showcase her retro dress and made headlines everywhere. She told E! host Ryan Seacrest, “I would think it would tarnish.”

But tarnish it did not, and the singer and actress looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet.

She couldn’t help but tease fans about her dress on Twitter.

Wait till you see what I'm wearing!!! https://t.co/X9oem3aPdO — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) February 27, 2018

A few hours before the ceremony, news broke of her dress and she took to Twitter again to confirm the truth.

Rita Moreno has won two Primetime Emmy’s for her guest appearances in the shows The Rockford Files and The Muppet Show in 1978 and 1977 respectively. She won a Grammy in 1973 for Best Recording for Children for the album “The Electric Company.” And she took home the Tony for best-featured actress in the play The Ritz.

Rita Moreno currently stars as the grandmother on the Netflix series One Day at a Time, a sitcom that takes a look at three generations of a Cuban-American family.

What did you think of Rita Moreno’s dress?