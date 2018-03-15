Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Notorious RBG, is 85: here are five things to love about her

Happy Birthday, Madame Ginsburg!

What’s not to love about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

Not only does she fight for the right side of history, but she has been extremely important to equality in the United States.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born on this day, March 15, in 1933. She turns 85-years-old today. She has served the legal system for a long time, becoming the second female justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Her career as a staunch courtroom advocate for the fair treatment of women and working with the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project has gained her notoriety. President Carter placed her in the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. She was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993.

In appreciation of the “Liberal Darling,” here are five things to love about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including her sense of humor.

But before you do, check out Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of her on Saturday Night Live.