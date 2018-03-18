Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blues drop single ‘Alien’

Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue have just released their new single Alien, which was being teased about last week and also unveiled snippets from the music video before the single dropped March 15, 2018.

you’ve been waiting awhile for some new music.. #Alien w/ @jonasblue out tonight at midnight🖤 pic.twitter.com/PD4PYzhsDo — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) March 15, 2018

The mix of dub beats and synthesized background with Sabrina’s hypnotizing voice is enough to get anyone dropping down to boogie.

Sabrina and Jonas also will give it’s live debut with Jimmy Kimmel next week. The single and performance are looking to be a show stopper and the single will probably be climbing in the upper regions of the charts.

Thank you @applemusic for adding Alien into your Best of the Week playlist in over 40 countries AMAZING 🙏https://t.co/lOvdFvFG6P — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) March 17, 2018

The music video for “Alien” should be out within the month and by the snippet, they let out it looks hot. With the song following Why, Sabrina’s untitled third album, it is looking to break out, drop beats and unleash hits. Not only that, her recent work has gained the experience her prior work may have been lacking.

Since producer Jonas Blues is in the mix the quality of the song definitely gets an edgy techno slash dance beat ride along sound to the bubbly vocals of Carpenter, and the single is ramping up the proper awareness the duo wants and needs, according to MTV UK.

A few quick facts about Carpenter and Blues.

Sabrina Carpenter played Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World. Her debut EP was Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying circa 2014, and in succession, she let loose her albums Eyes Wide Open in 2015 and Evolution in 2016, according to Famous Birthdays.

Meanwhile, Jonas Blues is a Singer and music producer working experimentally within the dance-pop scene, getting famous for his singles Fast Car and Perfect Strangers, according to Famous Birthdays.

Carpenters last album Evolution spent one week on the charts with a peak position of 11 and her album Eyes Wide Open was at #31 for a week. Obviously, this next album will most likely top the former two CDs, according to Billboard.

With Carpenter’s prior accomplishments and with the release of two singles for her third album, it looks like she might peak at a higher position while staying on the album charts longer. Either way, she is a famous and a very popular cultural icon and many will rush to buy whatever she touches. On top of this, her music, especially Alien is what a musician wants it to be. Art.

What do you think about the new single Alien?