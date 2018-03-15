St. Patrick’s Day gift guide filled with yummy or fun treats

Gift suggestions for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t typically the biggest gift-giving day in the holiday universe, but there is no reason not have a little fun and treat yourself or a loved one to some yummy or fun items for this holiday where anyone can and should embrace being Irish for a day.

What is cool about giving someone a gift for St. Patrick’s Day is that there really are no expectations, so there also aren’t too many rules as to what constitutes an appropriate gift…

All things Irish and even most things green qualify as a suitable gift and there are other items worth considering, but beverages are a bit higher on the gift list for this holiday than others. Booze, mixers and even some non-alcoholic beverage like teas and sodas can be wrapped up in a bow before being consumed with gusto.

Novelty items like T-Shirts, festive socks and games are also thoughtful and fun.

Irish music can help make the day a bit more special.

Shamrock, Gaelic or traditional Irish jewelry can work for someone with fancier tastes.

Great shareable baked goods, St. Patrick’s themed candy and consumables that happen to be green are usually welcome. Of course, some parents may try to use the day to get finicky kids to eat their green veggies, but that probably won’t work.

