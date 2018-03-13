Starz: ‘Power’ has Season 5 premiere date

Power Season 4 left fans on edge, gripping their seats and gasping for air as they were left speechless and asking when is the new season? But now, fans of Power can get ready because Season 5 has a release date.

I'm having @Power_STARZ withdrawal guess I'll just watch season 4 again til season 5 comes. I hope so @jerryferrara pic.twitter.com/4z9Zh3pruR — King Of My City (@CityOfChampion2) January 29, 2018

“They say this is a big, rich town I just come from the poorest part Bright lights, city life, I gotta make it.”

Now you know. #PowerTV Season 5 premieres Sunday, July 1 on @STARZ. But that’s not it–we’ve got Season 6 coming for you, fam. 🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q16dQPHyUj — Power (@Power_STARZ) March 13, 2018

Tuesday on the official Power Starz Twitter account, it was announced that season 5 will officially premiere Sun., July 1 on Starz. And that Season 6 is currently in production as well.

We last saw Ghost (Omari Hardwick), Tommy (Joseph Sikora), Tasha (Naturi Naughton), and Angela (Lela Loren) in the season 4 finale, titled “You Can’t Fix This.” The episode picks up after the tragic shooting of the St. Patrick’s daughter, Raina, who was shot in front of her brother Tariq, whom the killer, Ray Ray, was truly after—because you know Tariq is always doing something dumb.

This chain of events creates a domino effect within the characters. Causing: Tommy and Ghost rolling up on the Toros Locos because they thought they had something to do with the killing, Tariq to kill Ray Ray, Ghost and Tommy left to clean up his mess, and Tasha asking for her lover, Silver who is Ghost or James St. Patrick’s lawyer, help to cover for her son—all while Angela, new Head of Criminal, investigates the scene.

Crazy, twisted, and complicated stuff, I know.

Meanwhile, Dre’s relationship with the Jimenez and his shady tendencies have been revealed to Ghost, Tommy and their new ally, for now at least, Kanan (50 Cent), as they watch Dre walk out with the Jimenez.

50 Cent will also be making his directorial debut in Season 5.

And Larenz Tate, who plays the role of Councilmen Tate, had this video for fans earlier last week.

Are you excited for Power season 5? Comment below.