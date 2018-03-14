Steven Spielberg – 10 must-see movies from the acclaimed director

Steven Spielberg is by far one of the most influential American filmmakers of all time.

Riding the success of his Academy Award-nominated film The Post, Spielberg is gearing up for his next film, Ready Player One.

Ready Player One is an adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name about a boy who fights to win a fortune in the world’s Virtual Reality system, the Oasis.

Advanced screenings of the film have yielded overwhelmingly positive reviews on the sci-fi film. Critics are praising the movie for its intense action, strong characters, and an immense amount of nerdy pop-culture references that will keep fans cheering.

Steven Spielberg has a wide range of filmography, ranging from historical dramas to action adventure stories. While there are some hit and misses, like Artificial Intelligence and Indiana Jones: The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Spielberg has made some really good films.